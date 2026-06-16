Kalki Koechlin Sells Apartment In Mumbai's Andheri West; Check Area, Cost & Other Details

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin has sold her Andheri West apartment in Mumbai for Rs 2.55 crore, nearly a decade after purchasing it. Property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards show that the deal was registered in April 2026.

Details Of The Property Sale

The apartment is located in Varsova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's most established residential neighbourhoods. According to the documents, the property has an area of 114.31 square metres (approximately 1,230 sq ft). The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 16.08 lakh, while registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000.

Property Gain On Investment

Records show that Kalki purchased the apartment in December 2015 for Rs 1.95 crore. After holding the property for nearly a decade, she has now sold it for Rs 2.55 crore. The latest transaction translates into an appreciation of around Rs 60 lakh, representing a gain of nearly 31 percent over her original purchase price.

Why Andheri West Attract Buyers?

Andheri West remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after real estate markets due to its mix of residential, commercial and entertainment infrastructure.

The locality enjoys strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, Mumbai Metro and the suburban railway network. It also offers easy access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

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Its location near major business hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Film City has made it a preferred choice for professionals, entrepreneurs and members of the entertainment industry. The area is also home to several schools, hospitals, retail centres, restaurants and entertainment venues, helping maintain strong housing demand.

The sale marks another high-profile real estate transaction involving a Bollywood celebrity in Mumbai's competitive property market.

About Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, who was born in India to French parents, has carved a unique space for herself in the entertainment industry through her work in films, theatre and digital content. Since her Bollywood debut in 2009, she has built a reputation for taking on diverse and unconventional roles.

Kalki won a National Film Award for Margarita with a Straw (2014) and is also known for films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Beyond acting, she has also been involved in writing, theatre and advocacy on issues related to mental health, gender and culture.

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