Curry Barker's Obsession Nears Rs 100-Crore Mark In India

Curry Barker's horror film Obsession is close to achieving another major milestone at the Indian box office.

After completing five weeks in theatres, the film has collected Rs 97.59 crore gross and Rs 81.95 crore net in India. It now needs just over Rs 2.4 crore to cross the Rs 100-crore-gross mark.

Strong Box Office Run

Released in India on May 29, Obsession opened to a solid response and maintained excellent momentum over the following weeks. The film collected Rs 18.55 crore net in its first week, followed by Rs 31.25 crore in the second week. It added Rs 22 crore in the third week and Rs 8 crore in the fourth, before continuing its steady run in week five.

Made on a reported budget of $750,000 (around Rs 6.4 crore), the film has become one of the biggest surprise successes of the year. Globally, it has collected an impressive Rs 3,500 crore, including Rs 1,285 crore from overseas markets.

Film Maintains Momentum

Despite entering its fifth week and facing competition from new releases, Obsession continued to attract audiences. The film collected Rs 0.50 crore net on Day 29, followed by Rs 0.80 crore on Day 30 and Rs 0.85 crore on Day 31.

The fifth weekend witnessed healthy growth, with Saturday collections rising 60% over Friday, while Sunday added another 6.3%. Overall, the film earned around Rs 2.5 crore gross during its fifth week.

In India, daily collections have now slowed to below Rs 0.10 crore net as the theatrical run enters its final phase.

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With just over Rs 2.4 crore left to reach the Rs 100-crore-India-gross mark, Obsession is expected to achieve the milestone before completing its theatrical run. It is also around Rs 4 crore away from overtaking The Conjuring: Last Rites (Rs 101.65 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India.

Director Reacts To India Success

Reacting to the film's extraordinary performance, director Curry Barker admitted he never expected such a response, especially from India.

"I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn't expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really," Barker told Variety India.

ALSO READ: 'Can't Believe What It's Doing': Curry Barker Stunned By Obsession's Massive Run In India

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