Eicher Launches Incentive Programme For Scrapping Old Vehicles

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, announced on Thursday the launch of a new programme designed to incentivise customers to scrap old vehicles and purchase new trucks and buses.

As part of the initiative, customers with a valid 'Certificate of Deposit' from a recognised scrappage centre can receive incentives ranging from 1.25% to 3% of the base cost of a new vehicle, provided the new purchase has a similar payload or seating capacity as the scrapped vehicle, according to the company's statement.

If an equivalent vehicle is unavailable, customers can opt to purchase trucks or buses with either higher or lower tonnage or seating capacity.

The programme will be effective from Sept. 1 and will run for two years, or until further notice.

"The forward-looking Vehicle Scrappage Policy by the government represents a transformative step towards promoting a circular economy and encouraging the use of cleaner and safer vehicles," VE Commercial Vehicles Chief Executive Officer Vinod Aggarwal said.

He emphasised that VECV is fully aligned with the policy and aims to encourage operators of old vehicles, regardless of brand, to transition to Eicher’s modern, safer, and environmentally friendly fleet.

(With inputs from PTI)