Eicher Incorporates Unit In Netherlands To Enhance Supply Chain For Europe

Eicher Motors on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to enhance the availability of various articles like spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories in Europe..Royal Enfield Europe BV is being set up with a view to enhance the non-motorcycle supply chain for all of Europe, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing..Royal Enfield is a unit of Eicher Motors..The new entity would also augment quicker and easier availability of non-motorcycle products such as spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories, it added..Eicher Motors said it has subscribed to the entire equity share capital of Royal Enfield Europe BV.