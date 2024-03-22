NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsEicher Incorporates Unit In Netherlands To Enhance Supply Chain For Europe
Eicher Incorporates Unit In Netherlands To Enhance Supply Chain For Europe

Eicher Motors has established a subsidiary in the Netherlands, Royal Enfield Europe BV, to improve the supply chain for non-motorcycle products in Europe.

22 Mar 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Heavy duty trucks manufactured by Eicher Motors Ltd. (Source: Company website).

Eicher Motors on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to enhance the availability of various articles like spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories in Europe.

Royal Enfield Europe BV is being set up with a view to enhance the non-motorcycle supply chain for all of Europe, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield is a unit of Eicher Motors.

The new entity would also augment quicker and easier availability of non-motorcycle products such as spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories, it added.

Eicher Motors said it has subscribed to the entire equity share capital of Royal Enfield Europe BV.

