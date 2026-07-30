Mankind Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Revenue Crosses Rs 4,000 Crore

Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported a 29% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, while revenue crossed Rs 4,000 crore.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 574.09 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 444.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased by 12.9% year-on-year to Rs 4,031 crore, against Rs 3,570 crore reported in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 24.9% to Rs 1,057 crore, compared with Rs 846 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's Ebitda margin improved to 26.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up from 23.7% a year earlier.

Mankind Pharma shares closed 0.88% lower at Rs 2,569.9 per share on the NSE against a 0.28% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Thursday.

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