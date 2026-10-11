E-Commerce Firms Sell Goods Worth Rs 24,000 Crore In First 2 Days Of Festive Sales: Redseer

India's e-commerce companies clocked an estimated Rs 24,000 crore in sales during the first two days of the festive shopping season, as higher order volumes and robust demand for smartphones, consumer electronics and fashion lifted transaction values, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Consumers placed an estimated 8-9 crore orders across e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and Ajio, as festive-season promotions drove a surge in online shopping nationwide.

Redseer estimated that online marketplaces recorded more than $2.5 bliion (about Rs 24,200 crore) in gross merchandise value over the first two days, attracting an estimated 6-6.5 crore shoppers, Associate Partner Nikhil Dalal told PTI.

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The sales value was around six times the average daily business-as-usual run rate, highlighting the scale of consumer activity during the festive shopping period. Mobile phones remained the largest category by value, accounting for an estimated 38-40% of total sales, or around Rs 9,100-9,600 crore.

Consumer electronics contributed approximately 25-27%, translating into Rs 6,000-6,500 crore, while fashion products accounted for 15-18% of sales, valued at around Rs 3,630-4,350 crore. Demand for large appliances and electronics also outpaced the broader market, even as smartphones continued to dominate overall sales by value.

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Televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners together accounted for more than two-thirds of large-appliance sales. Models with 55-inch screens from brands such as TCL, LG, Samsung and Xiaomi represented over 75% of the top-selling television stock-keeping units, according to Redseer.

The consultancy said electronics sales had already grown by more than 20% in the first half of 2026, partly as consumers advanced purchases amid expectations of higher prices in the second half of the year. During the opening two days of festive sales, electronics orders were around 14 times the average business-as-usual level, with laptops and Internet of Things devices contributing to demand.

Fashion also emerged as a strong growth driver, with GMV rising 22-25% year-on-year. Sales in the category were three to five times the usual daily average, reflecting demand for affordable festive wear, particularly among shoppers in Tier 2 cities and smaller towns.

Redseer estimates that around two-thirds of the 6-6.5 crore shoppers who purchased during the first two days came from Tier 2 cities and rural areas. Gen Z accounted for approximately one-third of opening-day shoppers.Quick-commerce platforms also gained traction during the sales period.

Amazon and Flipkart leveraged their quick-commerce operations to expand their presence, with the segment recording GMV four to five times its average daily business-as-usual level.

India typically records around 15-16 crore unique e-commerce shoppers in an average month.

The opening two days of festive sales, therefore, attracted more than one-third of that monthly shopper base, according to Redseer. The number of first-time shoppers also doubled compared with last year.

Dalal said the consultancy expects around 10 crore shoppers to participate in the entire 11-day first leg of festive sales, signalling the potential for continued momentum as the shopping season progresses.

(With inputs from PTI)

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