Don't Trouble The Trouble Box Office Collection Day 2: Telugu Comedy-Drama Sees Sharp Drop In Earnings

Don't Trouble The Trouble, a Telugu comedy-drama that revolves around a light-hearted story filled with humour and unexpected situations, witnessed a decline in its second-day collection, recording lower earnings than its opening day. Here's a look at its latest box office numbers.

Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Don't Trouble The Trouble collected Rs 77 lakh on Day 2 from 1,175 shows, recording a 53.3% drop from its Day 1 collection of Rs 1.65 crore. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 2.42 crore, while its total India gross collection has reached Rs 2.79 crore.

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The Telugu version collected Rs 68 lakh with 20% occupancy. The Malayalam version earned Rs 7 lakh, while the Tamil version collected Rs 2 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

The film collected Rs 65 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 4 lakh in Tamil Nadu, Rs 10 lakh in Karnataka and Rs 9 lakh in Kerala. The film earned Rs 1 lakh from the rest of India, taking the total to Rs 89 lakh.

All About Don't Trouble the Trouble

Don't Trouble The Trouble is a 2026 Telugu comedy-fantasy film directed by Shashank Yeleti. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar and Saurabh Sachdeva, with Mahesh Manjrekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu and Subbaraju in supporting roles. It is presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by SS Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Showing Business and Arka Media Works. The film marks Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu film as a lead actor.

The story follows Suri (Fahadh Faasil), an orphan who works as an ambulance driver and con artist in Hyderabad. After getting into trouble with a gang, he needs to arrange Rs 25 lakh. While planning a kidnapping, he meets Divya (Ssara Palekar), a mysterious girl with supernatural powers.

Suri later learns that Divya is a spirit who can grant wishes. He takes her and her dog Snoopy with him and helps her find her missing parents. This leads him into a journey filled with supernatural events, criminals and the police.

The film was initially scheduled to release on September 11 but was later postponed to October 2, 2026. The film is in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Malayalam and Tamil. The film has a runtime of 156 minutes and carries a UA13+ certification.

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