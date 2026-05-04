Domestic, International Air Traffic Falls MoM In April 2026; IndiGo Shares Off Day's High, SpiceJet Declines

India's aviation sector saw a sequential slowdown in April 2026, with both domestic and international passenger traffic declining on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The downturn coincides with rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region, adding uncertainty to global travel demand.

Domestic air traffic stood at 140.8 lakh passengers, marking a 4% decline both YoY and MoM, signalling demand normalisation after March's seasonal peak.

International traffic saw a sharper drop, falling 20% MoM to 28.3 lakh passengers, even as it grew 5% YoY.

ALSO READ | Flight Operations Impacted: IndiGo Issues Advisory As Rain, Thunderstorms Hit Delhi—Check IMD Forecast

IndiGo Off Day's High

The weak traffic data and global concerns dragged the shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) in intraday trade.

The stock hit a high of Rs 4,387.3 and a low of Rs 4,315.6

It was last seen around Rs 4,317.6, up ~0.52% on the day

Early volatility gave way to a largely range-bound trend, indicating measured investor sentiment rather than panic selling

Alongside IndiGo, SpiceJet is down 2.2% in intraday trade.

Conflict Impact on Aviation

The ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel are beginning to impact aviation dynamics:

Airspace restrictions and rerouting across the Middle East are increasing flight times and operational costs

Higher crude oil prices are raising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, a key margin driver for airlines

Uncertainty in international travel is affecting passenger sentiment, particularly on long-haul routes dependent on Middle East transit hubs

These factors likely contributed to the sharp MoM decline in international passenger traffic.

ALSO READ | Domestic Air Traffic Rises To 4.37 Crore In March Quarter; Flight Delays Hit 1.21 Lakh Passengers Last Month

Key Takeaways

The April 2026 data reflects a mix of seasonal slowdown and geopolitical disruption

International traffic remains the most vulnerable, given global dependencies

IndiGo's stock performance indicates investor confidence remains relatively stable despite near-term risks

Continuing geopolitical tensions could impact margins more than volumes going forward

The trajectory of aviation stocks will now hinge on both demand recovery in May-June and how the West Asia situation evolves in the near term.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.