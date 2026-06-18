Dinosaurs In The Age Of Tech: Why Legacy Global Car Companies Trade Cheap

The world's biggest automobile companies generate billions of dollars in revenue every year, sell millions of vehicles and remain some of the most recognisable consumer brands. Yet many of these household names command market capitalisations that are a fraction of their annual sales, a stark contrast to newer electric vehicle and technology-focused rivals.

Companies such as BMW, Honda, Nissan, Renault and Tata Motors are valued at only a fraction of their annual sales, while electric vehicle makers and technology firms continue to command lofty valuations. Take BMW, for example. The German luxury carmaker has a market capitalisation of about Rs 3.97 lakh crore despite generating roughly Rs 14.5 lakh crore in annual revenue. Honda, with revenue of Rs 13.5 lakh crore, is valued at only Rs 3.2 lakh crore. Nissan and Renault are valued at just Rs 1.08 lakh crore and Rs 83,000 crore, respectively, despite multi-lakh-crore revenues.

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The reason lies in how investors value future growth rather than current size. While traditional automakers remain profitable and generate significant cash flows, they are widely seen as mature businesses operating in a slow-growth industry. Equity markets are willing to pay a premium for companies that can deliver rapid, scalable growth over many years. In contrast, legacy carmakers are often viewed as "dinosaurs," large, established businesses facing structural challenges that limit their long-term growth prospects.

This contrast becomes even clearer when compared with companies such as Tesla, BYD and Xiaomi. Tesla's market capitalisation of roughly $1.5 trillion far exceeds that of most traditional automakers combined despite producing far fewer vehicles. Investors value Tesla not merely as a car company but as a technology firm focused on electric vehicles, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and software. Similarly, BYD has emerged as the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, while Xiaomi's successful expansion into automobiles has significantly boosted its valuation.

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A major reason legacy automakers trade at lower multiples is the cyclical nature of their business. Automobile demand is closely tied to economic growth, employment, interest rates and consumer confidence. During recessions or periods of high borrowing costs, consumers often postpone vehicle purchases, causing sales and profits to decline sharply. This makes earnings unpredictable and increases investment risk. Markets generally reward businesses with stable and recurring cash flows rather than those whose fortunes fluctuate with economic cycles.

The ongoing transition to electric vehicles has further complicated the outlook for traditional manufacturers. Legacy automakers must invest heavily in batteries, software, charging infrastructure and new production facilities while continuing to support their profitable internal combustion engine businesses. In effect, they are forced to disrupt their own business models. This creates execution risk and puts pressure on margins, as returns on these investments may take years to materialise.

Ironically, many legacy automakers continue to generate healthy profits, particularly from premium SUVs and pickup trucks that command strong margins. Well-established brands, global dealer networks and decades of manufacturing expertise remain significant competitive advantages. However, investors increasingly believe that future value creation will come from software, artificial intelligence and mobility services rather than vehicle manufacturing alone.

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