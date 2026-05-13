Dhurandhar 2 Vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Singh And Akshay Kumar Films Register Slow Growth — Check Details

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which is currently in its eighth week at the box office, is recording low figures as expected on weekdays. However, the film showed some growth on its eighth Tuesday.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla', now in its fourth week, witnessed a drop in collections but managed to register improvement on its fourth Tuesday.

Box Office Collection: Day 55 vs Day 26

'Dhurandhar 2' collected Rs 40 lakh net on Day 55 across 738 shows, reports Sacnilk. These figures reflect a 14.3% growth from the previous day's (Day 54) net collection of Rs 35 lakh.

In comparison, on Day 26, 'Bhooth Bangla' collected Rs 1.60 crore net across 4,059 shows. These numbers indicate 18.5% growth from the previous day's (Day 25) net collection of Rs 1.35 crore.

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Total Collection

'Dhurandhar 2' India gross collection is valued at Rs 1,368.98 crore and India net at Rs 1,143.84 crore. With a solid contribution of Rs 426.62 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide gross collections now stand at Rs 1,795.60 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla's' India gross is valued at Rs 191.78 crore and India net at Rs 161.70 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 53.20 crore, bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 244.98 crore.

Weekly Collections

'Dhurandhar 2' weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

'Bhooth Bangla' weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2: Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 21.85 crore

Occupancy Trends

This is what Day 55 looked like for 'Dhurandhar 2':

Hindi: 25% occupancy across 707 shows, collecting Rs 38 lakh.

Tamil: 14% occupancy from 16 shows, collecting Rs 1 lakh.

Telugu: 16% occupancy across 15 shows, collecting Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla' recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.52%. Morning shows started with low figures of 6.23%, while the afternoon shows improved to 17.08%. Evening shows recorded 16.46% while the night shows closed at 28.23%.

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'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Bhooth Bangla' - Comparison

'Dhurandhar 2', now deep into its eighth week, has recorded back-to-back collections below the Rs 1 crore mark. The decline follows a relatively positive eighth weekend, during which the film crossed Rs 1 crore on Sunday after several consecutive days of collections below Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla', which is in its fourth week, is also experiencing the typical weekday drop after a steady weekend.

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