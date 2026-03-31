Delhi High Court Grants Trademark Protection To Crompton, Orders Raids On Counterfeits

The Delhi High Court has granted a John Doe injunction to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. in a trademark infringement case, enabling a crackdown on counterfeit electrical goods sold under the “Crompton” name, according to an order reviewed by NDTV Profit.

The order has not been uploaded on the court's website and has been kept confidential at this stage.

Crompton told the court that counterfeit products bearing identical or deceptively similar marks were being sold across markets, leading to loss of sales, dilution of brand value, and reputational harm. The company also flagged the risk of consumers being misled into purchasing substandard goods under its brand.

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Taking note, the court recorded a prima facie case of trademark infringement and passing off. It observed that the defendants' marks were deceptively similar to Crompton's registered trademark and were likely to cause confusion among consumers.

The court also noted that the nature of the activity and the involvement of unknown entities justified grant of a John Doe order, extending protection beyond the named parties.

To enable enforcement, local commissioners have been appointed to visit premises, identify infringing goods, and document evidence. The order permits search and seizure of counterfeit products and related records, with police assistance if required.

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Raids are now likely across warehouses, retail outlets, and distribution hubs suspected of dealing in counterfeit Crompton products.

The order permits seizure of infringing goods and records. The injunction will continue till the next hearing. The company can seek damages and a permanent injunction in subsequent proceedings.

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