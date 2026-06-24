Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor's Film Slows Midweek As Occupancy Drops, Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 witnessed a noticeable slowdown on Wednesday as the film entered its first weekday stretch after a strong opening weekend. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has collected an estimated Rs 3.20 crore net so far on Day 6, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 64.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 76.64 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film is currently running across 8,570 shows nationwide. Unlike Tuesday, which saw improved audience turnout, Wednesday witnessed a drop in footfalls, with overall Hindi (2D) occupancy standing at 12.15%.

Morning occupancy opened at 9.85% and improved to 13.15% during afternoon shows. Evening occupancy was slightly better at 13.46%, indicating some growth as the day progressed. Night show data is yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | 'Can't Believe What It's Doing': Curry Barker Stunned By Obsession's Massive Run In India

Regional Performance

Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing market on Wednesday, recording an impressive 24% overall occupancy across 43 shows. Morning occupancy there touched 30%, making it one of the best-performing centres for the film.

Jaipur followed with 14.7% occupancy across 151 shows, while Bengaluru posted a healthy 13.7% across 300 shows. Kolkata and Pune both registered 12.7% occupancy, while Mumbai stood at 12.3% from 653 shows.

NCR, one of the film's strongest markets earlier in the week, recorded 12% occupancy across 1,069 shows. Hyderabad and Lucknow also posted 11.7% each, while Chandigarh and Bhopal remained around the 10% mark.

Among the weaker-performing centres, Ahmedabad registered 7.7% occupancy, while Surat reported just 4.7%.

Box Office Journey So Far

The romantic drama opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday before growing to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, showing a stable hold before witnessing a midweek dip on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Love & War Set Death Case: AICWA Seeks FIR Against Bhansali, Rs 1 Crore Relief For Family

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film follows Diya and Kunal, whose decade-long relationship is shaken when their old friend Ally re-enters their lives, triggering a series of emotional, romantic and unexpected events.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.