Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor Film Keeps Momentum Going — Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 has maintained a steady presence in cinemas despite facing the usual weekday slowdown earlier in its run.

Cocktail 2 collected around Rs 3.83 crore net in India on Day 10 so far. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 82.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 98.49 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Box Office Trend So Far

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama opened to a strong start at the box office. It collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening Friday before growing to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday.

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After a strong opening weekend, collections dropped to Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film maintained a steady hold and concluded its first week with a net collection of Rs 70.50 crore.

The second weekend has provided a boost due to long holiday week. The film's occupancies improved with night shows recording the strongest footfalls. Among key markets, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru continued to attract maximum viewers.

The coming weekdays will now be crucial in determining whether Cocktail 2 can sustain its pace and continue its march towards bigger box-office milestones.

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Budget And Recovery

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Cocktail 2 carries an estimated budget of nearly Rs 150 crore including production, publicity and cast remuneration and reportedly recovered about 50% of its investment through satellite, digital and music rights before release.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-standing relationship is thrown into turmoil when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional conflicts, misunderstandings and an unconventional love triangle.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya.

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