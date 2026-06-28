Global Economy Faces Fresh Fault Lines: Bank for International Settlements Flags Debt, Inflation, AI Risks

The global economy is confronting a rising number of challenges, with elevated public debt, persistent inflation risks, fragile financial markets and uncertainty surrounding the AI-driven investment surge creating fresh concerns for policymakers, according to a report.

Despite the global economy showing resilience, mounting vulnerabilities could put financial stability at risk unless governments and central banks take timely and decisive measures, Reuters reported, citing an annual report of the Bank for International Settlements.

The Basel-based institution, widely known as the "central bank for central banks", identified four major areas of concern, including renewed inflation risks driven by supply disruptions, stretched fiscal positions, fragile financial markets and uncertainty over the sustainability of AI-led investment.

The report said repeated supply shocks could push inflation expectations higher among consumers and businesses, making price pressures harder to control. BIS General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos said central banks must remain prepared to act if inflation expectations become entrenched.

The report also highlighted concerns over the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence investment. While AI has boosted optimism over productivity gains, the BIS cautioned that excessive investment, supply constraints and intense competition could create risks similar to previous boom-and-bust cycles.

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Financial markets are also showing signs of vulnerability, with high asset valuations and investor complacency adding pressure. The BIS warned that AI financing is increasingly linked to debt and complex funding arrangements.

Rising government debt has created a new “sovereign-financial stability nexus”, increasing the possibility of sharper swings in bond markets and tighter financial conditions. The BIS urged governments to focus on fiscal discipline, price stability, stronger financial oversight and structural reforms, warning that delays could make future adjustments more expensive.

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