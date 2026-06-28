Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Star-Studded Comedy Sees Healthy Response

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and backed by a massive ensemble cast, Welcome To The Jungle opened in cinemas on June 26 and has remained one of the most talked-about releases of the week.

The comedy entertainer collected around Rs 20.75 crore net in India on Day 3. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 58.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 71.29 crore, as per Sacnilk

Box Office Trend So Far

The comedy entertainer opened to a decent response and benefited from its franchise value, star-studded cast and family-friendly appeal.

The film collected Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews before adding Rs 15.25 crore on its first official day of release and Rs 20 crore on Saturday.

Over its opening weekend, the film continued to attract audiences across major centres, with multiplexes and urban markets contributing significantly to its collections.

The film has witnessed encouraging footfalls in several key markets during its initial run. Audience turnout improved during later shows, while cities such as NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru emerged among the stronger-performing centres.

The coming weekdays will now determine whether the film can maintain momentum beyond its opening weekend.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The comedy features a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Jackie Shroff among others.

Set against a jungle backdrop, the film follows a group of eccentric characters who find themselves caught in a chaotic adventure filled with misunderstandings, comic situations and unexpected twists.

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