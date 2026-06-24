'Cobots' Replace Humans: Now 50 Robots Will Do Work Of Over 1,000 Employees At GM's Detroit Plant

General Motors has scaled back its electric-vehicle ambitions and cut more than 1,000 jobs at its flagship Detroit assembly plant, even as it installs 50 robots on the same production line, according to the New York Post.

What's Happening At Factory Zero

The machines have been deployed at GM's Factory Zero plant in Michigan amid sharply reduced demand for its EV models and a broader push to cut costs, the report said.

The robots are now working alongside the remaining human employees, helping attach body panels to vehicles as they move down the assembly line.

What Are 'Cobots'?

The machines being installed are known as "cobots," or collaborative robots — automated systems designed to work directly alongside human employees on a production line, rather than functioning in isolation as traditional industrial robots typically do.

GM has described them as tools meant to support workers rather than replace them outright, as per AutoBlog.

GM's Defence Of The Move

The automaker maintains that the cobots are not replacements for human workers and are necessary to keep its Detroit-Hamtramck electric-truck plant competitive while improving safety and ergonomics, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

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Company spokesperson Kevin Kelly said GM has been "installing cobots across our manufacturing footprint as part of a broader push to bring more advanced technology into our operations."

He added that at Factory Zero, the robots are being implemented "alongside our team" to improve safety and flexibility, and said laid-off workers were only "temporarily" let go, without specifying when they might return.

Workers' Union Pushback

United Auto Workers Local 22 president James Cotton rejected GM's framing, telling Crain's that the cobots amount to a cost-cutting measure taking jobs from union members. "Our manpower is being taken away from us," Cotton said, adding, "From top to bottom, we're disgusted that they have cobots in our plants."

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The NY post reported that the number of labour hours required to build a car has dropped between 50% and 70% since the 1980s, even as the UAW secured historic wage gains in 2023 and prepares to push for stronger job protections in its 2028 contract talks.

UAW president Shawn Fain said workers are "in a fight for humanity," telling the News Tribune that "the fruits of our labor have multiplied like never before, but workers aren't reaping the harvest."

GM reported $4.25 billion in profit in the first quarter of 2026, up 22% from the same period last year, according to Yahoo Finance.

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