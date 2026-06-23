Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Alibaba's Lazada Cuts 5% Of Workforce In Southeast Asia

The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Alibaba's Lazada Cuts 5% Of Workforce In Southeast Asia
The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Alibaba's Southeast Asia-based e-commerce subsidiary Lazada is set to layoff 10% of its employees in Southeast Asia, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Meta Puts Employee Input Tracking Programme On Indefinite Hold After Sensitive Data Breach: Report

Meta Puts Employee Input Tracking Programme On Indefinite Hold After Sensitive Data Breach: Report

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source