Alibaba's Lazada Cuts 5% Of Workforce In Southeast Asia

Alibaba's Southeast Asia-based e-commerce subsidiary Lazada is set to layoff 10% of its employees in Southeast Asia, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.