Alibaba's Lazada Cuts 5% Of Workforce In Southeast Asia

The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons
Alibaba's Southeast Asia-based e-commerce subsidiary Lazada is set to layoff 10% of its employees in Southeast Asia, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.
The firm operates out of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(This is a developing story.)
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