Bharti Airtel Hikes Postpaid Tariffs By Rs 50; Share Price Jumps Over 2%

Bharti Airtel has increased tariffs across its postpaid portfolio by Rs 50 per month, effective October 8, as the telecom major seeks to strengthen its premium customer base and lift average revenue per user (ARPU). The revised plans come with enhanced benefits, including a complimentary international roaming pack for eligible customers.

Under the new offering, each postpaid SIM will be entitled to one free international roaming trip every year. The five-day roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of voice calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS. Customers on family postpaid plans will also be able to avail the benefit separately for every SIM linked to the account.

Airtel is also bundling other premium features with its postpaid plans, including access to 5G Fast Lane technology, network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links, and entertainment benefits through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club.

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To drive its premiumisation strategy, Airtel updated its tariff structure to encourage customers to upgrade to higher-value plans, thereby increasing revenue per user. By restructuring its prepaid options, the company is expected to see a monthly ARPU lift of Rs 4 to Rs 12, according to the reports.

Its India ARPU stood at Rs 264 in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 250 a year earlier.

Following the announcement, Bharti Airtel shares rose over 2% on Wednesday to trade at Rs 1,843.5.

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Starting on the specified date, existing customers can upgrade to our new postpaid plans directly through the Airtel Thanks app or by visiting any Airtel store. Switching to Airtel? Non-customers can apply for a new postpaid plan through the app or at a local store.

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