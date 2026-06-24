Bharat Dynamics Bags Order Worth Rs 1,348 Crore From HAL — Details Here

Bharat Dynamics has received an order worth Rs 1,347.71 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the defence PSU informed the exchanges on Wednesday, June 24.

The filing posted by Bharat Dynamics read, "we wish to inform that BDL has received following orders worth about Rs 1347.71 crore (gross) from M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)."

The order includes Helina Launchers and Line Replaceable Unit (LRUs) worth Rs 1109.37 crore and Counter Measures Dispensing System LRUs of Rs. 238.34 crore.

The contract will be executed in 24 to 60 months, informed Bharat Dynamics.

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In Q4FY26, Bharat Dynamics reported a 58.5% drop in net profit at Rs 113 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 273 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. The defence PSU's revenue declined 73% to Rs 480 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 1,777 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 299 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained at 11.5% against 16.8% in the Janaury to March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Meanwhile, HAL's net profit surged 5.5% to Rs 4,196 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. The net profit stood at Rs 3,977 crore in the same quarter previous year. Revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 13, 942 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 13,700 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The defence PSU's EBITDA fell 4.5% to Rs 5,058 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 5,294 crore on an year on year basis. EBITDA margin stood at 36.3% in Janaury to March quarter of FY26 against 38.6% in the same quarter previous year.

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