Berger Paints Hikes Prices After Asian Paints Amid Rising Crude-Linked Input Costs

Paint major Berger Paints has announced its second price hike within a month, increasing prices by 5-10%, with the latest round set to take effect from April 9.

The company had earlier implemented a price increase starting March 25, which will be fully reflected in the market by March 30.

The move comes close on the heels of Asian Paints announcing a 6-8% price hike, to be rolled out in two phases on April 10 and April 21. Not just this, Dulux paints had also announced its prices hiked in March.

Industry sources indicate that JSW Paints and Birla Opus are also contemplating a similar price revision.

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The back-to-back price hikes highlight mounting cost pressures across the paints sector, driven largely by a sharp rise in crude oil-linked raw materials.

Nearly 40–60% of input costs for paint manufacturers are derived from crude oil derivatives, making the industry highly sensitive to global energy price movements.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have further disrupted supply chains, exacerbating cost inflation for key raw materials such as resins, solvents, and pigments.

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With input costs rising across the board, paint companies are increasingly passing on the burden to consumers to protect margins. Analysts expect margin pressures to persist in the near term if volatility in crude oil prices continues.

The sector-wide pricing action suggests a coordinated response to sustained cost escalation, with more companies likely to follow suit if input inflation remains elevated.

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