Baththa Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Continues To Hold Audience Interest

The second week has brought another weekday for Baththa, with the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer currently being tracked on its 12th day.

Box Office Collection Day 12

Baththa has added Rs 47 lakh to its India net collection on Day 12 so far. The film has maintained its theatrical run in the second week.

As per Sacnilk, the film is currently playing across 810 shows on Monday. Its India net collection has climbed to Rs 23.88 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 27.63 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported.



The film recorded 16.46% overall occupancy in Tamil 2D shows on Monday. Morning shows registered 14.31% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 16.54%. Evening and night figures are yet to be updated.

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Day-wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore net on Day 1. The film earned Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.75 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 3.10 crore on Day 4. Collections stood at Rs 1.30 crore on Day 5, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 1.38 crore, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 15.46 crore.

Entering its second week, Baththa earned Rs 1.65 crore on Day 9. The film then recorded Rs 3.10 crore on Day 10 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, it has collected Rs 47 lakh net so far, the report stated.

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About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

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