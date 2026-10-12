Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Kappi Squad, Aasha And The Traitors Telugu; Here's What To Watch

This week OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and shows across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. From young adult dramas and crime thrillers to reality shows, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

Prime Video, Zee5 and JioHotstar are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch.

Kappi Squad (JioHotstar)

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Rinosh George led Malayalam comedy drama series explores the financial and social pressures facing young adults attempting to build a career entirely outside traditional corporate pathways

The series follows the journey of four emotionally stunted young adults, who decide to channel all their wounded pride and raging insecurities into opening a local cafe. The individuals are forced to confront their individual insecurities and the changing dynamics of their long-standing friendship, in attempts to secure funding and manage daily operations.

Streaming from October 15.

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The Traitors Telugu (Prime Video)

Are you a fan of The Traitors? After its Hindi version, the globally recognised reality television format is all set to launch its Telugu adaptation featuring twenty civilian and celebrity contestants checking into a royal palace. Actor Teja Sajja is set to make is hosting debut in the show with a strict focus on psychological strategy to unmask the secretly designated Traitors hiding within their ranks.

Just like its original, each night, the Traitors select one contestant to eliminate from the competition, while the entire group votes during the day to banish a suspected saboteur. The participant who survives until the end claims the accumulated cash prize.

Streaming from October 15.

Aasha (ZEE5)

This Malayalam psychological thriller is centred around a deeply buried family secret that unexpectedly resurfaces, setting off a chain reaction of suspicion among the core characters. The movie features Urvashi, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi in major roles.

The film explores the long-term consequences of trauma and the lengths people will go to protect their public reputations, as the central investigation unfolds.

Streaming from October 16.

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