Banks Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On July 16 For Rath Yatra, Harela? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in some parts of India are scheduled to remain closed today, July 16 to mark various regional festivities, according to Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27.

The central bank marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

Bank Holiday On July 16 - Check Region Wise List

On Thursday, banks will remain closed in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur on account of Rath Yatra, Kang and Harela. Banks in rest of the country will contnue to operate as usual today.

When Are Banks Closed?

RBI marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

When Are Banks Closed Next?

The next bank holiday is tomorrow, July 16, 2026 in Sikkim to mark Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

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