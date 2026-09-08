Bajaj Finance Picks Up 5% Equity In AI Video Platform TrueFan AI

Bajaj Finance has acquired a 5% stake in TrueFan AI, an artificial intelligence powered video generation platform operated by Hogwarts E-learning Universe Private Limited.

The investment forms part of Bajaj Finserv's Finserv Intelligence initiative, which focuses on developing and supporting scalable technology solutions built in India, as per a release.

The investment also marks an expansion of the existing relationship between Bajaj Finance and TrueFan AI.

Bajaj Finance has already deployed TrueFan's technology at scale, using the platform to create millions of personalised videos for customer engagement and dealer enablement.

The company said the investment will support its broader strategy of using artificial intelligence for automation and personalisation across its digital ecosystem.

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Under Finserv Intelligence, Bajaj Finance will also be able to invest in early-stage technology companies from seed to Series B rounds.

The initiative will focus on businesses working across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, fintech and consumer technology.

Rajeev Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, said the company is deploying AI across its operations and that its investment in TrueFan follows sustained production-scale use of the platform.

Rajeev added that the investment reflects Bajaj Finance's focus on supporting proprietary AI innovation in India.

TrueFan AI Co-founder and CEO Nimish Goel said Bajaj Finance's investment was a strong validation of the company's technology, particularly because the financial services company had first used its platform as a customer.

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TrueFan AI's platform is designed for enterprise deployment, with a focus on low-cost AI inference, high-volume video generation and integration with existing business workflows.

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