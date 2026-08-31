Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Records 12% Rise In Earnings

After witnessing a dip during its second week, Awarapan 2 has shown some improvement in its third weekend. The Emraan Hashmi starrer recorded a 12% rise on Sunday, keeping its collection above the Rs 1-crore mark for the third consecutive day.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India on Day 17. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 148.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 176.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 50 lakh overseas on Day 17, the same as Day 16, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 209.50 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and jumped to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. It then collected Rs 26 crore on Sunday. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 113.50 crore.

The second week began with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 8.25 crore and Rs 8.75 crore on Days 9 and 10. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 90 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 60 lakh on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 30.75 crore.

The third weekend started with Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday. The film has collected Rs 3.85 crore in its third weekend so far.

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About The Film

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky.

The romantic and action thriller follows Shivam as he returns to the crime world, where love, redemption and sacrifice shape his journey as conflicts and relationships grow more intense.

Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner. Vishnu Rao is the cinematographer, while Devendra Murdeshwar has handled the editing.

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