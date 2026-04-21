OpenAI Teams Up With Consulting Firms To Sell Codex

OpenAI is stepping up efforts to expand the reach of its coding tool Codex. The AI company is collaborating with consulting firms such as Accenture, Capgemini and PwC, reported the Wall Street Journal.

OpenAI recently announced that it has reached four million weekly active Codex users, an increase from three million just two weeks ago. The newly introduced Codex consulting programme forms part of OpenAI's effort to concentrate on coding and enterprise businesses as it scales back on "side quests".

The company has been engaged in an intense competition with rival Anthropic to attract corporate clients and developers. Anthropic has emerged as a leading AI provider for businesses, partly because of the viral popularity of its coding and AI agent products.

OpenAI Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser stated that its Codex consulting partners will assist OpenAI in extending its reach to a larger number of potential enterprise customers than it could on its own.

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“Helping companies bridge that gap between how to use it, how to expand it and how to move even more quickly is part of our responsibility, and these partnerships are going to allow us to help scale that to the world,” he said.

OpenAI declined to disclose the financial details of its partnership program. The company announced Tuesday that it has brought on Colleen Kapase as its new vice president of global partnerships and ecosystem. Kapase, who is joining from Google's cloud division, will be responsible for managing OpenAI's Codex consulting partners.

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In addition to using Codex to support customers with tasks like updating code, OpenAI's consulting partners will help integrate Codex "into every single line of business", Dresser said. That covers areas of knowledge work such as marketing, finance, and sales, where coding agents and tools are not presently as widespread.

OpenAI already has partnerships with consulting firms such as Bain & Co and PwC to assist with selling and implementing ChatGPT Enterprise, the version of its chatbot designed for large companies.

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