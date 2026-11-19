The Union Health Ministry has proposed amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, to bring antimicrobial drugs under tighter central regulatory oversight, news agency IANS reported on Thursday.

The proposal comes amid concerns over manufacturing licences being granted for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including requirements for bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies.

According to the ministry, the absence of such assessments could affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials may also contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the proposed amendment, antimicrobials would be brought within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules.

READ | Nifty's Rally Far From Over? One Analyst Sees 28,000 Ahead Amid 13% Recover From Recent Lows

Manufacturers would need to obtain prior permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying to the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA) for a manufacturing licence, the ministry said.

The draft notification has been issued to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public before the government takes a final decision on the proposed changes.

Separate Licensing Framework Proposed For Bulk Drugs

Separately, the ministry has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to introduce distinct application and licence forms for the wholesale sale of bulk drugs, including active and inactive bulk substances.

Currently, a common licence covers the wholesale sale of both bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations.

The proposed changes seek to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs to enable more focused regulatory oversight and improve accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Under the proposed framework, licences would specify the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including substances covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The ministry has also proposed that bulk drug sales be conducted under the personal supervision of a competent person to strengthen accountability in their handling and distribution, IANS reported.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.