AllianzGI, BlueBay Cut Pakistan Bond Holdings On IMF Uncertainty

But investors from Allianz Global Investors to Royal Bank of Canada’s BlueBay Asset Management say Pakistan’s history of failing to meet IMF loan conditions suggest it may be a good time to take some profit. The IMF is set to decide as early as Monday on an initial approval for a $1.1 billion payout from the current program, which is set to end in April. Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF, Bloomberg News had reported.