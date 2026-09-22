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Airtel Adds Apple TV, Arcade, iCloud+ To Postpaid Plans: Check Price, Eligibility, Details

Airtel's family plan retails at Rs 999 and offers unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection as well as entertainment subscriptions.

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Airtel Adds Apple TV, Arcade, iCloud+ To Postpaid Plans: Check Price, Eligibility, Details
Customers looking to obtain this upgrade can do so via the Airtel app or visiting the Airtel store.
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  • Bharti Airtel adds Apple TV and Apple Arcade to iCloud+ family postpaid plans from Rs 999
  • Apple TV offers original shows and movies, Apple Arcade provides ad-free games without purchases
  • iCloud+ supports storage and syncing of contacts, files, photos, passwords across Apple devices
How do non-Apple users benefit from this postpaid plan?

Bharti Airtel is upgrading its family postpaid plans with Apple's iCloud+ which retails at Rs 999 and higher to also include Apple TV and Apple Arcade, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.

Apple TV provides users access to the company's original shows and movies, while Apple Arcade offers "unlimited access" to its catalogue of games with no ads or in-app purchase requirements. The iCloud+ facilitates the storage, syncing and access to contacts, files, photos, passwords and other important information across Apple's devices.

Customers looking to obtain this upgrade can do so via the Airtel app or visiting the Airtel store. The aforementioned family plan retails at Rs 999 and offers unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection as well as entertainment subscriptions, the release stated.

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“At Airtel, we are constantly looking at ways to make our customers' lives simpler while creating more differentiated value through our propositions. Our family postpaid plans are designed around this belief — bringing together connectivity, entertainment and digital experiences that matter to the entire family, all through a single plan," 

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Trades Lower As Singtel Signals Plans To Equalise Stake With Sunil Mittal's 23.2% Holding

"With the addition of Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to our family postpaid plan offerings, we are taking this proposition a step further, giving customers even more value and making the Airtel experience more rewarding.” he added.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Movement

Share price of Bharti Airtel Ltd., saw a 0.86% decline to settle at Rs 8,835.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.36% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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