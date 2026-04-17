Air India, WestJet Tie Up To Cover Over 30 Cities Across US, Canada

Tata Group owned airline Air India announced a new partnership with Canadian carrier WestJet, Canada with the aim to boost connectivity between India and North America.

The partnership will enable single-ticket itineraries to combine travel via Air India and WestJet flights.

Under the partnership, Air India passengers travelling to Toronto or Vancouver can take onward connections on WestJet to 17 Canadian cities and 14 U.S. cities.

Canadian cities such as Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Winnipeg, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Kelowna, St. John's, Prince George, Victoria, Fort St. John, Terrace, Cranbrook, Comox, Nanaimo will be covered under the partnership.

In the US, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa, Nashville, Las Vegas, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Springs, Santa Ana and Fort Myers will be covered.

Meanwhile, Halifax, Calgary and St. John's are also be accessible through certain Air India European gateways at Amsterdam (Schiphol), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), London (Heathrow), and London (Gatwick).

Speaking on the development, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, “Canada continues to be a key market for Air India, driven by strong people‑to‑people ties and increasing trade between our nations. By partnering with WestJet, we are making travel across North America more accessible and effortless for our guests, with coordinated baggage handling, single‑ticket convenience, and a far wider choice of destinations.”

Air India currently operates 17 weekly non-stop flights to Canada, including ten and seven weekly services to Toronto and Vancouver respectively.

John Weatherill, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, the WestJet Group, said: “By bringing this interline agreement to life, we're significantly expanding access between India and Canada, making it easier for our shared guests to seamlessly visit high-demand destinations across North America. This partnership aligns Air India's long-haul strength with WestJet's North American reach, creating meaningful new travel options and improving the end-to-end journey for travellers.”

Interline itineraries are available for booking on Air India's website, mobile app and through travel agents globally.



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