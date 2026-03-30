Air Canada CEO Quits After Furor Over Crash Condolence Video

Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau is stepping down after he caused a public-relations disaster with a video about the deadly runway collision at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Rousseau, 68, will retire by the end of the third quarter, Air Canada said in a statement Monday morning.

An Air Canada Express jet flew from Montreal to New York on March 22 and, after landing, collided with an airport fire truck, killing both pilots.

The next day, Rousseau posted a video statement about the accident in which he expressed his “deepest sorrow for everyone affected.” But the only words he spoke in French were “bonjour” at the beginning and “merci” at the end. French subtitles were provided.

That left the airline dealing with a dual crisis — the one from the LaGuardia incident, which caused dozens of passenger injuries, and a public uproar in Quebec, where the use of the French language in business is a major political issue.

Many French-speaking Canadians pointed out that one of the two pilots killed in the crash, Antoine Forest, was from Quebec.

Quebec's provincial legislature, known as the National Assembly, voted 92 to 0 in favor of a motion calling for Rousseau's resignation. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney lambasted the CEO, saying the video showed a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion.”

Canada's largest airline is required to provide services in English and French, the country's two official languages. It's also headquartered in the Montreal region, the business and financial center of Quebec, the only Canadian province where French is the majority language.

Carney said it was the right decision for Rousseau to leave. “He was an effective operator of the airline and did many things,” the prime minister told reporters Monday. “And I salute him for that. But being a leader has many responsibilities.”

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Rousseau — who had taken more than 300 hours of French classes since being appointed CEO in 2021 — issued a formal apology on Thursday, saying he was “deeply saddened” that his inability to speak French had “diverted attention from the profound grief of the families and the great resilience of Air Canada's employees.”

ALSO READ: New York Flight Collision: Air Canada Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead; Here's What We Know So Far

But by that point, it was already clear he would have trouble staying on.

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, one of the company's largest shareholders, told Bloomberg News that “there is no doubt that the video should have been in both official languages.” More than 1,800 complaints regarding the video had been received by the federal Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages as of Thursday afternoon.

Canada's House of Commons called on Rousseau to testify before a parliamentary committee about the video. Parts of that hearing would have been conducted in French.

Air Canada was also due to file its management proxy circular outlining Rousseau's compensation, which jumped by nearly 6% in 2025 to C$13.1 million ($9.4 million) — a figure that would have likely fueled further public debate within Quebec about his future.

Succession Plans

The airline said the board has been working on succession planning for more than two years, and that in January it started an external global search.

There were a number of board meetings in the past week due to the LaGuardia accident and prior to Rousseau's departure announcement, according to a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

“The Board will consider a number of performance criteria in assessing candidates including the ability to communicate in French,” Air Canada said.

RBC Capital Markets analyst James McGarragle said that Rousseau, who took over from Calin Rovinescu in the midst of the Covid pandemic, “provided critical stabilizing leadership through severe operational challenges.” The next leader “must combine operational rigor with a clear strategic vision to navigate persistent industry headwinds including fuel price volatility, labor cost pressures, and competitive intensity,” McGarragle said in a note to clients.

Air Canada shares were down 1.3% to C$17.67 as of 12:16 p.m. in Toronto. They've gained about 25% over the past year, outperforming the Bloomberg World Airlines index.

In 2021, shortly after being appointed CEO, Rousseau gave a speech to Montreal business leaders almost entirely in English. After the event, he expressed some pride in being able to live in Montreal for more than a decade without speaking French, sparking outrage in Quebec. He apologized that time, too.

ALSO READ: Air Canada Crew Member Survives Ejection In Crash 'Miracle'

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