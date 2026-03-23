New York Flight Collision: Air Canada Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead; Here's What We Know So Far

Thirty-two of the 41 people injured in the LaGuardia Airport incident, which left two pilots dead late Sunday night, have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, NBC News has reported, citing inputs from the Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

"Some are seriously injured," she told NBC News, without specifying the number of critical injuries.

Here is what we know so far about the collision.

At around 11:45 p.m on Sunday, a passenger plane of Jazz Aviation, operating on behalf of Air Canada, collided with a fire truck at the LaGuardia Airport runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said. "The plane, flight 8646, was a Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet aircraft, arriving from Montreal," NBC News quoted the FAA as saying, "The incident took place at Runway 4."

Soon after the collision, Garcia spoke to news reporters and confirmed that pilots had been killed in the collision and many had been injured. "72 passengers and four crew were on board the plane. Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased, and Air Canada's care team is making notifications at this time," she said.

She did not offer any more information on the pilots, but said they were based in Canada. NBC reported that the Port Authority described the truck as an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle. It was manned by police officers, the sources told NBC.

Communication Breakdown?

NBC News talked to Jeff Guzzetti, a retired aircraft accident investigator and NBC News aviation analyst, who said that all ground vehicles must be in constant communication with taxiing aircraft to avoid collisions.

"Ground collisions are a rare occurrence," he said, adding that "The vehicle needs to follow the orders of the controller, just like any aeroplane would to avoid this type of situation right here."

He said that he couldn't even think of the last time there was a ground collision between an aeroplane and a vehicle that resulted in critical injuries.

Based on the information available, it did not appear there was any problem with the plane, he said, adding it was likely an "operational issue involving either the pilot, the controller, or the vehicle driver."

The New York Police Department has asked people to avoid the area of LaGuardia Airport, if possible, while asserting that people should expect delays. "Due to an emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport, all streets and highway exits into the airport are closed until further notice. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible," the NYPD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the airport was officially shut at around 3:16 a.m Monday and was expected to remain shut till 2 p.m ET.

Also Read: Flights To LaGuardia Airport Grounded As Smoke Blankets NYC

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