Allow Vijay To Take Oath As CM: TVK Women Supporters Begin Hunger Strike In Dindigul — Video

At least three women supporters of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday launched a hunger strike after Governor Rajendra Arlekar did not invite the actor-politician to form the government despite the party submitting a list of 112 supporting MLAs, including those from the Congress. TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls, emerging as the single largest party. Although the Congress, with five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the alliance still falls short of the majority mark of 118 seats. Supporters staged protests across the state, with some beginning hunger strikes in districts including Dindigul, demanding that Vijay be invited to form the government and sworn in as Chief Minister. On Thursday, several party cadres who had travelled from different parts of Tamil Nadu to Chennai were left disappointed after the planned swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Indoor Stadium was postponed without any clear communication on the revised schedule, according to media reports.

“We came with so much joy thinking he would become the chief minister today, but there is nothing here. The gates are closed. It is very painful,” said Charulatha, a supporter present at the venue, quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: Vijay Lacks 'Basic Qualification', Cinema Fame Not Enough To Form Govt, Says AIADMK Veteran

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs from Tamil Nadu at a private resort near Ariyankuppam on the outskirts of Puducherry.

Nearly 40 legislators were present at the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour.

Party sources told PTI that Palaniswami asked the MLAs-elect to remain united and be patient.

"Good things will emerge, and hence you should all remain united and patient in the resort in the next couple of days," he told the MLAs.

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