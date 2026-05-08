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SBI Shares Underperform Nifty Bank Ahead Of Q4 Results

SBI shares are underperforming the Nifty Bank index which is down around 1.12%, as opposed to SBI, which is down 1.3%.

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SBI Shares Underperform Nifty Bank Ahead Of Q4 Results
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State Bank Of India
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State Bank of India Ltd's shares are under pressure ahead of their fourth quarter result announcement today. SBI shares are underperforming the Nifty Bank index which is down around 1.12%, as opposed to SBI, which is down 1.3%.

As per Bloomberg data, 48 analysts are tracking the stock, and SBI has 42 'buy' calls, six 'hold' calls, and no 'sell' calls. 

SBI

SBI
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SBI, holding a fair amount of weightage, is also dragging the Nifty lower. The Nifty is trading 0.64% lower at 24,172.60.

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SBI is expected to report 1.4% rise in profit at Rs 18,897 crore and 9.3% jump in NII at Rs 46,475 crore. NIM is expected to be at 3.02%, while GNPA and NNPA will be at 1.49% and 0.35% respectively.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Shares Fall Almost 2% — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

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