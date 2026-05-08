SBI Shares Underperform Nifty Bank Ahead Of Q4 Results

State Bank of India Ltd's shares are under pressure ahead of their fourth quarter result announcement today. SBI shares are underperforming the Nifty Bank index which is down around 1.12%, as opposed to SBI, which is down 1.3%.

As per Bloomberg data, 48 analysts are tracking the stock, and SBI has 42 'buy' calls, six 'hold' calls, and no 'sell' calls.

SBI

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SBI, holding a fair amount of weightage, is also dragging the Nifty lower. The Nifty is trading 0.64% lower at 24,172.60.

SBI is expected to report 1.4% rise in profit at Rs 18,897 crore and 9.3% jump in NII at Rs 46,475 crore. NIM is expected to be at 3.02%, while GNPA and NNPA will be at 1.49% and 0.35% respectively.

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