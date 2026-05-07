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Vijay Lacks 'Basic Qualification', Cinema Fame Not Enough To Form Govt, Says AIADMK Veteran

AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan said cinema fame alone cannot qualify Vijay to lead Tamil Nadu, ruling out any backing for TVK to for the government.

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Vijay Lacks 'Basic Qualification', Cinema Fame Not Enough To Form Govt, Says AIADMK Veteran
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.
Photo Source: Vijay/Instagram

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader KP Anbalagan on Thursday said actor-turned-politician Vijay lacks the “basic qualification” and political strength required to form a government in Tamil Nadu, while firmly ruling out any support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

According to ANI, Anbalagan dismissed the idea that cinema popularity alone could translate into political leadership.

“Why should we gather here to support Vijay? People like Vijay should not form a government here. There is a certain qualification required to form a government, but he does not even have the basic qualification. He is just a cinema actor," Anbalagan said.

ALSO READ | Left Parties Mock Vijay-Led TVK's 'WhatsApp Outreach' To Reach Majority Mark In Tamil Nadu

Anbalagan further claimed that Vijay was attempting to build political momentum using his film fame despite lacking sufficient electoral strength. 

“Using his fame from cinema, Vijay is trying to create an impression, but how many seats has he actually won here?” he asked.

The AIADMK leader reiterated that his party would “never support Vijay” and alleged that parties backing TVK were motivated by political interests and power-sharing ambitions. 

He also maintained that AIADMK remains united under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“Under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami, the party functions under a single leadership. We have 48 MLAs elected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry... Till the very end, we will not support Vijay,” he said.

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Meanwhile, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy also ruled out any alliance with TVK, asserting that the party would not support Vijay “whatever the situation is.”

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats. 

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