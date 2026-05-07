IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Delivers Explosive Cameo In Must-Win Clash As LSG Post 209 Against RCB - Watch

Rishabh Pant produced a captain's knock when Lucknow Super Giants needed it the most. In a virtual must-win IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday, May 7, Pant returned to his usual finisher's role and responded with a fearless late assault that powered LSG past the 200-run mark.

After tactical batting-order shuffles earlier in the season, LSG kept things simple this time, with Pant walking out in the death overs with a clear mandate to attack from the outset. The explosive left-hander delivered instantly, smashing an unbeaten 32 off just 10 deliveries in a blistering cameo.

Pant walked out to bat in the 17th over, after the fall of Mitchell Marsh who bowed out after scoring a blistering 111 off 56 balls. The LSG captain made his intentions clear immediately as he charged out on the first ball he faced and slashed hard but missed.

Pant however, got off the mark with back-to-back boundaries off the next two balls, losing his bat on the second shot as he swung hard at a low full toss outside off. He then ended the over with a glorious six over long-off to take 18 runs off that over.

However, it was the final three deliveires of the final over against Rasikh Salam that brought out vintage Pant. He pulled the 4th delivery through square leg for a boundary before drilling the next ball past mid-off to take LSG beyond 200.

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The standout moment arrived off the final ball of the innings. Pant switched his stance, crouched low and played a stunning reverse paddle over backward point for six, bringing the Ekana crowd to its feet.

His explosive finish perfectly complemented Marsh's sensational century and Nicholas Pooran's rapid 38 off 23 deliveries. While Marsh laid the foundation, Pant's late blitz provided the decisive push, helping LSG finish on 209/3 in their allotted 19 overs.

With the DLS adjustment, RCB were set a revised target of 213.

The innings also carried major personal significance for Pant. The Rs 27 crore signing has endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign before this match, scoring only 204 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate around 128, well below the standards expected from one of India's premier T20 batters.

LSG's season has also mirrored Pant's struggles. Heading into the contest, the franchise sit at the bottom of the table with only two wins from nine matches, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread as they enter must-win territory.

Pant's explosive cameo may not erase the questions surrounding LSG's inconsistent season, but for 10 deliveries, Pant looked completely liberated. The 28-year-old was back to his aggressive, inventive and decisive best. In a campaign filled with frustration, the LSG captain finally produced the kind of match-defining burst his team had been waiting for.

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