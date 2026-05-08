Pidilite Shares Climb 4% After Q4 Profit Surge, Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pidilite Industries surged over 4% today, May 8 after the firm reported 37% profit in the fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2025-26.

The fevicol-maker announced quarterly earnings on Thursday, May 7 following the market hours. Pidilite shares advanced 4.4% intraday to Rs 1,515 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.23% higher by 11:54 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.49%.

Pidilite Industries net profit rose 37.2% at Rs 579 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. The profit surged in comparison to profit of Rs 422 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 14.1% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 3,583 crore in comparison to Rs 3,141 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes increased 31.7% to Rs 833 crore from Rs 633 crore. Margins expands to 23.2% from 20.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Pidilite Industries Dividend

Pidilite Industries also declared dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,170 crore to shareholders.

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