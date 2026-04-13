Adani Green Energy Receives Highest ESG Score Among Indian Peers

Adani Green Energy Ltd. received the "CareEdge-ESG 1+ rating" with a score of 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings Ltd., according to a release.

"Receiving the highest ESG score is a strong endorsement of Adani Green Energy's commitment to integrating sustainability at scale. This recognition validates our disciplined approach to ESG governance, proactive climate-risk management, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The rating reflects AGEL's leadership in integrating sustainability across its operations as a large utility-scale renewable energy developer. CareEdge-ESG's evaluation is based on a comprehensive assessment of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, benchmarking companies across multiple indicators and industry peers.

The assessment highlights strong performance across climate risk management, water stewardship, waste management, biodiversity conservation and governance practices, supported by transparent disclosures and structured oversight mechanisms. The rating underscores AGEL's structured approach to managing environmental and social risks through well-defined policies, management systems and enterprise-wide integration of ESG considerations.

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At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks and long-term capital allocation across businesses.

"Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s ESG score of 87.3 reflects a structured and forward-looking approach to integrating ESG considerations across its operations and governance framework relative to industry peers, supported by the company's established governance structures, environmental management practices, and transparency in disclosures," Nikunj Dube, Chief Ratings Officer, CareEdge-ESG said.

The CareEdge-ESG rating also enhances AGEL's positioning with investors and lenders, particularly in a capital environment where sustainability performance is increasingly linked to access to financing. The rating is expected to support the company's ability to mobilise sustainable and transition-linked capital for large-scale renewable energy projects.

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