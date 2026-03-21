Adani Electricity Retains Top Rank In India Utility Ratings For Second Successive Year

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., part of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, topped national utility rankings with a score of 92.5. The power utility sector records broad-based gains in efficiency, digitalisation and consumer service, according to a release on Saturday.

Adani Electricity secured an A+ rating for consumer service, reflecting reliability, billing accuracy and responsiveness.

India's power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service. The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Ltd. Among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (ADANI ELECTRICITY), part of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, retained its position as India's top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year, with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters.

“Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics. It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption," Kandarp Patel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Electricity said.

ALSO READ: Adani Power Gets LoA From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution For Supply Of 1,600 MW Of Power

Adani Electricity received an A+ rating, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal, indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes. Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.