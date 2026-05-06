Google Pixel 11 Series Details Leaked: Design, Specs, Camera, And More

A new leak has shed light on Google's forthcoming Pixel 11 series, suggesting a broad upgrade across the line-up. The information covers all expected models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and points to the introduction of the Tensor G6 chipset.

Improvements to camera hardware and modest design changes are also indicated. Taken together, the developments hint at faster performance, more vibrant screens and sharper imaging, even as certain familiar elements appear to have been dropped.

Details shared by tipster Mystic Leaks on Telegram indicate that Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series could be driven by a new 2nm Tensor G6 chip, internally referred to as Malibu. The processor is tipped to adopt a 1+4+2 core structure, led by an ARM C1-Ultra core running at 4.11GHz, supported by four C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz and two more at 2.65GHz.

In addition, the chipset is expected to house a PowerVR CXTP-48-1536 GPU, Titan M3 security hardware, a MediaTek M90 modem, and newly introduced Santafe TPU and Metis imaging components.

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The base model in Google's upcoming line-up, the Pixel 11, reportedly codenamed “Cubs”, is tipped to arrive with a 6.3-inch OLED display offering a resolution of 1080×2424 pixels and a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz.

The panel could support 240Hz PWM dimming and achieve brightness levels of 2,000 nits in HDR, with a maximum peak of 3,100 nits. Memory configurations are expected to include 8GB and 12GB options, while the battery capacity is tipped at 4,840mAh.

It may also feature a newly developed primary sensor, reportedly called “Chemosh”, delivering around 50 MP. It is likely to be available in black, green, pink and purple shades.

According to the leak, the Pixel 11 Pro, codenamed “Grizzly”, will continue with a 6.3-inch OLED display, while improving clarity with a resolution of 1280×2856 pixels. The screen is expected to support a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, with HDR brightness reaching 2,450 nits and peak output climbing to 3,600 nits.

The device may ship with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and house a 4,707mAh battery. Camera enhancements are also likely, with new main and telephoto units internally dubbed “Bastet” and “Barghest”.

Pixel 11 Pro XL, said to be developed under the codename “Kodiak”, is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1344×2992 pixels and a variable 1–120Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that both display brightness and RAM options will be similar to those of the Pro model. The smartphone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is also tipped to receive comparable camera improvements.

Leaked details suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, codenamed “Yogi”, will arrive with a foldable inner panel featuring a 2076×2160 resolution and a dynamic 1–120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer HDR brightness of up to 2,050 nits and peak at 3,500 nits.

Its outer screen could sport a 1080×2342 resolution with a 60–120Hz refresh range and a maximum brightness of 3,600 nits. The handset may be offered with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, house a 4,658mAh battery, and include the same primary camera sensor as the standard Pixel 11.

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A further detail from the leak suggests a rethink in design for the Pixel 11 Pro line-up and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google could remove the temperature sensor altogether, opting instead for a compact RGB LED strip built into the camera bar. This addition, reportedly named “Pixel Glow”, is said to offer functionality reminiscent of the Nothing Phone (2)'s lighting system, albeit in a more compact and subtle form.

Further details indicate that “Project Toscana”, Google's anticipated infrared-based face unlock solution, will miss the Pixel 11 launch window. The system is reportedly still being refined and is not yet deemed ready for deployment.

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