IGL, MGL Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And All You Need To Know

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) are set to announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. IGL is a natural gas distribution company supplying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), with a focus on Delhi-NCR. GAIL (India) Ltd. is the promoter of MGL. Here's everything you need to know about the Q4FY26 results schedule of these companies.

IGL, MGL Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

The Board of Directors of IGL and MGL are set to meet on May 7 to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31.

The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal to pay final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

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IGL, MGL Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the companies is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of Q4FY26 results.

IGL, MGL Q4 Results: Earnings Calls

MGL has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 8 at 4 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1146 +91 22 7115 8047

Toll Free Numbers: US: 1 866 746 2133, UK: 0 808 101 1573, Singapore: 800 101 2045, Hong Kong: 800 964 448, Australia: 0080014243444

IGL is yet to announce the details of its earnings call.

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IGL, MGL Q3 Results

IGL reported a 8.12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 4,578.19 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,234.49 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 20.5% YoY to Rs 392.01 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 325.42 crore in Q3FY25.

MGL saw a 10.8% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 2,297.53 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,073.49 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax fell 9.8% YoY to Rs 201.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 222.84 crore in Q3FY25.

IGL, MGL Share Price History

Shares of IGL and MGL were trading 0.49% higher at Rs 167.06 apiece and 1.50% higher at Rs 1,128.60 apiece, respectively, at 9:40 a.m. on NSE on Wednesday, while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.45% up to 24,140.05.

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