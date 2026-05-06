Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Result: Where To Check, Steps, Direct Link For SSC Result 2026

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, released the Class 10th (SSC) Results 2026 on May 6, 2026, at 8 AM IST. Students can now check their GSEB SSC Result 2026 on the official website, gseb.org, or via SMS.

Steps To Check 2026 GSEB SSC Results

Step 1: Open the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and click on the ‘GSEB SSC Result 2026' link

Step 3: Enter details like your seat number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference

Other Channels To Check Your Marks

To facilitate a smooth result-checking process, the Gujarat Board has provided multiple digital platforms for the GSEB SSC 2026 results. Students can access their scorecards primarily through gseb.org, while gsebeservice.com serves as an alternate official portal to manage high traffic volumes.

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For those preferring mobile-integrated options, the board has introduced two convenient methods:

WhatsApp: Students can receive their results by sending their exam seat number to the official number 6357300971.

SMS Service: Candidates can view their marks by typing GJ10 [SeatNumber] and sending the message to 58888111.

Details Of Marks, Supplementary Exams

To maintain the state's academic standards, the GSEB mandates that students secure a minimum of 33% marks both in their overall aggregate and in each individual subject to be declared successful. Furthermore, candidates must achieve at least a ‘D' grade across all subjects to qualify.

Students who fall short of these requirements will be eligible to sit for the compartment (supplementary) examinations, which are tentatively scheduled for the last week of June 2026.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has shown a steady upward trend in its Class 10 results, with the 2025 SSC examination recording a pass percentage of 83.08% for regular candidates. This marks a marginal improvement over the 2024 performance, which saw a success rate of 82.56%.

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