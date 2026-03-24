Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran's Powerful Speaker Likely To Negotiate With Trump

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has come into focus after Donald Trump hinted at engagement with a “top person” in Tehran, fuelling speculation about possible backchannel talks. While some reports have linked Ghalibaf to these claims, there is no official confirmation, and the speaker himself has categorically denied any negotiations with Washington.

Who Is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf?

A veteran of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ghalibaf, 63, has held some of Iran's most influential military and civilian posts. Born in 1961, he joined the IRGC during the Iran–Iraq War and rose rapidly through its ranks, eventually heading its aerospace division. He later transitioned into domestic leadership roles, serving as Iran's national police chief (2000–2005) and as Tehran's mayor for over a decade from 2005 to 2017.

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Since 2020, Ghalibaf has been Speaker of Parliament, one of the most powerful positions in Iran's political hierarchy, and was re-elected in 2024. Over the years, he has positioned himself as both a hardliner and a technocratic moderniser, repeatedly contesting presidential elections in 2005, 2013, 2017 and 2024, though without success.

His career, however, has been marked by controversy. Ghalibaf has been linked to crackdowns on dissent, notably during the 1999 student protests, and has faced criticism over alleged corruption scandals, including the “Yas Holding” case and the so-called “LayetteGate” controversy involving his family.

Recent reports, including one by Politico citing unnamed US officials, suggest Washington is assessing Ghalibaf as a potential interlocutor or even a future leadership figure. “He's a hot option… but we've got to test them,” one official was quoted as saying, indicating no firm commitment.

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Separately, Israeli and regional sources cited by Reuters have claimed Ghalibaf may have played a role in indirect contacts with the US amid escalating tensions. Ghalibaf has firmly rejected these assertions. “There have been no negotiations with the US,” he said, dismissing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing markets.

He added that Iranian officials remain united behind the country's leadership. Despite the speculation, it remains unclear whether Ghalibaf is the “top person” referenced by Trump—underscoring the opacity surrounding any potential diplomatic outreach between the two adversaries.

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