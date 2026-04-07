US Mulling Nuclear Strikes On Iran? White House Slams Speculations, Says 'Nothing Implies This'

The White House on Tuesday dismissed speculation that US Vice President JD Vance hinted at the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran, calling such claims baseless and misleading.

The clarification came after Vance's recent remarks about potential military options triggered a wave of online debate.

Addressing the controversy, the White House said on X: "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

Also Read : 'Iran Will Respond By 8 PM Tonight': JD Vance Hopeful Of Truce Even As Trump Ups War Rhetoric

The statement was issued in response to a post from an account linked to former vice president Kamala Harris, which alleged that Vance suggested Donald Trump “might use nuclear weapons.”

The confusion stemmed from comments made by Vance while speaking to reporters in Hungary earlier this week.

Outlining Washington's stance, he said: “We've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them. And he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct.”

The remarks, when viewed alongside a recent warning by Trump on Truth Social — “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran does not comply — fueled speculation that the administration could be considering extreme military measures, including nuclear options.

However, the White House firmly rejected that interpretation, reiterating that Vance's comments did not suggest any such course of action.

Also Read: Defying Trump's Threat, Iranians Gather Near Largest Power Plant In Tehran, Form Human Chain

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