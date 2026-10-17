What is Boccia at Para Asian Games 2026? Rules, How To Play And Indian Participants

Boccia, a precision ball sport played by athletes with severe physical disabilities, is among the 18 sports at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Games run from October 18 to 24.

India has sent two boccia players, one man and one woman. They are Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi.

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What Is Boccia?

Boccia is a target sport related to bocce and petanque. It is played indoors by athletes with conditions such as cerebral palsy that affect muscle control and coordination.

It has been part of the Paralympic Games for decades. All 18 sports at the Asian Para Games are also on the Paralympic programme. Competition is at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium (Rainbow Hall).

How Is It Played?

Players throw, kick or, if they cannot do either, release balls down a ramp, with an assistant adjusting the ramp on their instructions.

Under World Boccia rules, each side has six leather balls, red or blue. A white target ball, the jack, is thrown first, and players then try to place their balls closest to it.

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How Does Scoring Work?

A match is split into ends. After all balls are played, the side with the ball nearest the jack scores a point for each of its balls that is closer than the opponent's best.

Players have a time limit in each end, and the highest total after the final end wins. Matches are played in individual, pairs and team formats.

What Are The Classes?

Athletes compete in four classes, BC1 to BC4, based on impairment. BC1 and BC2 players throw or kick the ball, with BC1 allowed an assistant. BC3 players, who have the most severe limitations, use ramps and assistants.

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BC4 covers athletes with other conditions causing comparable impairment who throw without assistance.

India's Participants

The sports ministry has cleared 168 athletes in a 281-member contingent, with boccia accounting for two athletes, Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi.

The Competition

Indonesia is a strong contender. It was overall champion in three world-level competitions this year, including the 2026 World Boccia Championships, and expects boccia to contribute medals.

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