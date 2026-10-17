HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Below Estimates, Provisions Rise Marginally

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter earnings came in below Bloomberg estimates as provisions rose marginally. Advances and deposits, however, recorded double-digit growth. Net profit rose 5.2% year-on-year to Rs 19,610 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 19,727.43 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 34,619 crore. However, it fell short of the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 34,991.51 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM), measured against total assets, stood at 3.16%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HDFC Bank Q2 Earnings (YoY)

Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 19,610 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19,727.43 crore; year-ago: Rs 18,641.28 crore)

Provisions at Rs 3,574 crore versus Rs 3,500 crore a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,342.62 crore)

Provisions increased 2.1% year-on-year to Rs 3,574 crore, compared with Rs 3,501 crore in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,342.62 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.11% as of Sept. 30, compared with 1.24% a year earlier. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.37%, against 0.42% a year ago.

HDFC Bank's average advances under management grew 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 31.87 lakh crore. Gross advances at the end of September stood at Rs 32.20 lakh crore, up 16.3% from a year earlier. Retail loans grew 11.7% year-on-year, while loans to small and mid-market enterprises increased 23.5%. Average deposits increased 16.8% year-on-year to Rs 31.66 lakh crore. Average CASA deposits rose 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 9.71 lakh crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.