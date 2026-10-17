'Won't Let You Go Home': Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over Delhi HC Road Safety

The Supreme Court on Friday warned the Centre that it would personally camp outside the Delhi High Court if pedestrian safety measures at the Mathura Road crossing are not put in place by November 25.

The bench said it would not leave until the work was done, adding "We won't allow you to go home either," NDTV reported.

The remark was made in a lighter vein but carried a clear message about the court's patience.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Additional Solicitor General told the bench that a committee was studying the problem and that he had spoken to officials at the highest levels.

The court was unconvinced that a high-level panel was needed and suggested that the amicus curiae assisting it be brought in to identify the exact problems at the site and propose fixes.

The judges said authorities must move from committee discussions to work on the ground before the next hearing.

If a concrete solution is not in place, the Chief Secretary will have to appear in court along with the ASG. The matter returns on November 25.

A Long-Running Concern

The crossing, opposite the National Zoological Garden, has been on the court's radar since at least October 2025.

ALSO READ | Internet Access A Fundamental Right For Every Individual, Including Children, Says Supreme Court

In an order that year, the court said thousands of employees, litigants, lawyers, children and families cross the road every day without a red light, foot overbridge or any traffic-calming measure.

It directed that priority be given to this crossing. The court also ordered a nationwide survey to identify locations needing additional pedestrian crossings.

At a hearing on September 15, the court asked the Union government to decide on adding speed breakers and rumble strips near the crossing.

ALSO READ | Who Wins, Who Loses: Decoding The Supreme Court's Yes Bank AT1 Verdict

Amicus curiae Rajaseekaran has been assisting the court on road safety, and the case is part of a wider petition on road safety reform.

Other Issues Before The Court

That hearing also covered vehicle tracking devices and the National Road Safety Board. The court asked the Centre to state whether the board has become fully functional.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.