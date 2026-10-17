Q2FY27 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, India Cements To Announce Earnings

The Central Bank's board will meet on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at its Central Office in Mumbai to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q2FY27, ended September 30, 2026.

Under the bank’s insider trading policy, the trading window for directors, designated employees and their immediate relatives has been closed since October 1. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the results are declared and is scheduled to reopen on October 20, 2026.