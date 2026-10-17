Q2FY27 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, India Cements To Announce Earnings
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and India Cements, and more will announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, October 17.
Q2FY27 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank and India Cements are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings today, October 17.
Follow our live coverage for the latest financial results, key numbers, management commentary and company announcements as these firms report their performance for the second quarter of FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Centrak Bank To Report Earnings Today
The Central Bank's board will meet on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at its Central Office in Mumbai to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q2FY27, ended September 30, 2026.
Under the bank’s insider trading policy, the trading window for directors, designated employees and their immediate relatives has been closed since October 1. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the results are declared and is scheduled to reopen on October 20, 2026.
Q2 Results Live: India Cements To Report Earnings
India Cements is also set to to report Q2FY27 result today. The company will hold its Q2 FY27 earnings call on Monday, October 19, 2026.
The management will discuss the quarter’s financial performance, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.
Q2 Results Live: Yes Bank Q2 Preview
Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to report a strong year-on-year improvement in its September-quarter earnings, with higher net interest income and operating profit likely to support its performance. However, investors will be watching the impact of the reinstatement of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, potential fundraising plans and the bank's ability to manage costs amid pressure on margins.
Read analysis by our market expert Pratiksha Thayil
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank - Which Bank Offers Better Risk-Reward?
Investors will be watching HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank closely as the lenders prepare to report their September-quarter earnings, with margins, deposit mobilisation, loan growth and asset quality likely to shape their outlook. The key question for investors is whether the expected earnings growth can support share-price performance amid potential pressure on margins and funding costs.
Read analysis by our market expert Pratiksha Thayil
Q2 Results Live: ICICI Bank Q2 Preview
ICICI Bank is expected to report a 16.2% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter, even as a surge in foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR(B)) deposits and the resulting change in its loan mix weigh on margins.
ICICI Bank Q2 Preview (Standalone, YoY)
- Net interest income seen 16.9% higher at Rs 25165.98 crore versus Rs 21529 crore
- Net interest margin seen at 4.28% versus 4.3% (4.36% QoQ)
- Profit seen 16.2% higher at Rs 14366.42 crore versus Rs 12358.89 crore
- Provisions seen 87.7% higher at Rs 1716.22 crore versus Rs 914 crore
- Gross NPA seen at 1.39% versus 1.38% (QoQ)
More analysis by our market expert Anirudh Saligrama
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Axis Bank Comparison
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. are expected to report year-on-year growth in net profit for the September quarter, with analysts closely tracking net interest margins, loan growth and the impact of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR(B)) deposits on earnings.
Q2 Results Live: Will HDFC Bank Report Growth As Estimates?
HDFC Bank is expected to report around 8% YoYgrowth in net interest income (NII), supported by loan expansion. Brokerages differ on its profit outlook, with estimates ranging from modest growth to a stronger increase.
HDFC Bank Q2 Preview (Standalone, YoY) (Bloomberg Estimates)
- Net interest income seen 10.9% higher at Rs 34991.51 crore versus Rs 31550 crore
- Net interest margin seen at 3.27% versus 3.27% (3.26%)
- Profit seen 5.8% higher at Rs 19727.43 crore versus Rs 18641.28 crore
- Provisions seen 4.5% lower at Rs 3342.62 crore versus Rs 3500 crore
- Gross NPA seen at 1.14% versus 1.17% (QoQ)
Q2 Results Live: Companies Set To Announce Earnings
The October 17 calendar also features Bajaj Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Cupid Breweries, Gagan Gases, Hemo Organic, Indo Cotspin, IDBI Bank, India Cements, ixigo operator LE Travenues Technology, Kross, Midland Polymers, Punjab and Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, TGB Banquets and Hotels, and YES Bank.
Q2 Results Live: Hello And Welcome
Good Morning! It’s a busy Saturday on the earnings calendar! HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank and India Cements are set to announce their September-quarter results today, October 17. Stay with us as the numbers roll in, with live updates on profits, revenues and what management teams have to say.
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