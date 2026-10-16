Yes Bank Q2 Preview: AT-1 Bonds Impact To Asset Quality — Five Key Things To Watch

Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to report a strong year-on-year improvement in its September-quarter earnings, with higher net interest income and operating profit likely to support its performance. However, investors will be watching the impact of the reinstatement of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, potential fundraising plans and the bank's ability to manage costs amid pressure on margins.

Net interest income (NII) is estimated at Rs 2,882 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, up 25.25% from Rs 2,301 crore a year earlier and 3.45% sequentially. Net profit is projected to rise 54.13% year on year to Rs 1,008 crore, although it could decline 5.88% from the preceding quarter.

Impact Of AT-1 Bond Reinstatement

The reinstatement of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds and its implications for the balance sheet will be a key focus for investors. The treatment of these bonds could have a bearing on the bank's capital position and financial flexibility. Investors will look for clarity on the accounting and balance-sheet implications, the effect on capital adequacy and whether additional measures may be required to maintain adequate capital buffers.

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Fundraising Plans And Capital Buffers

Any plans to raise fresh capital will also be closely tracked. Investors will assess whether the bank intends to strengthen its capital buffers to support loan growth and maintain flexibility as its business expands. With loan growth expected to be led by corporate lending and higher disbursements, the bank's capital position will be important in determining its ability to sustain expansion without putting pressure on its financial ratios.

Net Interest Income, Margins And Loan Growth

Yes Bank's NII is estimated to rise 25.25% year on year to Rs 2,882 crore, compared with Rs 2,301 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, NII is projected to increase 3.45%. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to improve to 2.75% from 2.7% in the previous quarter, marking an expansion of five basis points. The estimate is also 25 basis points higher than a year earlier.

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However, margins could face some pressure due to a higher share of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits. Investors will therefore look at whether loan growth and the deposit mix can support margins in the coming quarters. Corporate loans and higher disbursements are expected to drive credit growth, while retail disbursements could gather pace. Deposit growth is estimated at around 11%.

Cost-To-Income Ratio And Operating Leverage

Operating efficiency will be another important monitorable. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is estimated at Rs 1,753 crore, up 35.26% year on year from Rs 1,296 crore and 2.88% sequentially. Investors will watch the cost-to-income ratio to assess whether revenue growth is translating into better operating leverage. A sustained improvement in operating efficiency would help the bank convert higher income into stronger profitability.

Fee income is expected to improve, supported by growth in foreign exchange income, card fees and processing fees. The extent to which these revenue streams offset cost pressures will be important for the quarter's performance.

Asset Quality And Profitability

Asset quality trends are expected to remain stable, although investors will watch for any signs of deterioration in the bank's loan book. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated at 1.21%, down nine basis points sequentially from 1.3% and 39 basis points year on year. Net non-performing assets (NNPA), however, are projected at 0.24%, up four basis points from 0.2% in the previous quarter, but six basis points lower than a year earlier.

Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,008 crore, up 54.13% year on year from Rs 654 crore. However, it is expected to decline 5.88% sequentially, making the drivers of the quarter-on-quarter movement an important area of focus. Investors will assess whether stable asset quality, higher operating profit and improved fee income can support earnings, while monitoring provisioning requirements and the impact of the AT-1 bond reinstatement.

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