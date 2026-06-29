Venezuela's Most Emotional Earthquake Rescue Yet? Two Poodles Refuse To Leave Rubble

In a heartwarming moment amid devastation, rescuers in earthquake-hit Venezuela have pulled two small white poodles alive from the debris of a collapsed building, in scenes that have since gone viral on social media.

The video, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows emergency workers carefully extracting the dogs from a narrow cavity buried under concrete and twisted rubble. The poodles appear frightened but unharmed as rescuers gently work to free them from the wreckage.

A caption accompanying the clip adds an emotional layer, describing one of the animals as "not wanting to abandon its house," with an on-screen overlay reading "Cada vida IMPORTA" in Spanish which means "Every life matters." The sentiment has struck a chord with viewers around the world, many of whom expressed empathy for the animals caught in the disaster.

Details about the exact location or timing of the specific rescue remain unclear, but the visuals reaffirm the broader human and emotional toll of the disaster which extends even to pets trapped in collapsed homes.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquakes May Have Affected Nearly Seven Million People: Report

In a separate rescue highlighted by the Caracas Fire Department, emergency teams saved another dog trapped beneath rubble after twin earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude struck the region on June 24.

According to officials, firefighters had completed operations at a collapsed home and were preparing to leave when they heard a faint bark from beneath the debris. The sound prompted them to immediately return and launch a renewed search.

Working cautiously to avoid causing harm, the crew began clearing heavy slabs of concrete, tangled metal and debris by hand. Minutes later, they located the trapped animal.

A widely shared video shows the firefighters giving the exhausted dog water before carefully pulling it to safety, drawing praise for their persistence and compassion.

In a statement posted on social media, the Caracas Fire Department described the rescue as deeply meaningful at a time of crisis. Officials added that search-and-rescue efforts remain ongoing, with teams continuing to comb through wreckage in the hope of saving more lives.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquake: 72 Hours Gone, Hope Fading —Then Rescuers Find Father And Son Alive

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